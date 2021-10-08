Always dreamed of having your ideas implemented by your city ? Well now’s your chance to see democracy-in-action by taking one of your well-thought-out plans/ideas and running with it.



The City of Castlegar is inviting residents to share ideas for the City’s 2022 Budget. The capital budget funds the City’s infrastructure that supports service delivery. It pays for the construction and repair of roads, public buildings such as fire stations, library, and parks.



The City is encouraging the public to get involved in the budget process by providing ideas and tuning in to ask questions about the budget.



“Developing the budget is about setting collective goals, and building a great city by making decisions on levels of service, while ensuring the City has the adequate infrastructure required to support growth,” says Ola Oladele, Director of Finance. “It is important that we hear from our residents as the budget informs how money is spent to maintain and improve our city.”



Share thoughts on what should be included in next year’s budget by October 31 at:

1) [email protected] 2) castlegar.ca/budget



Budget Meetings:



As part of the budget development process, Council invites the public to join the following meetings which are open to the public and broadcast live via Zoom:



November 4 – 5 p.m. – Budgeting Meeting #1



December 9 – 5 p.m. – Budgeting Meeting #2



December 10 – 5 p.m.– Budgeting Meeting #3







More information about the budget meeting dates and times can be found at castlegar.ca/budget. Direct contact: Bree Seabrook, Communications Manager ~ City of Castlegar at: 250-304-8133











