The first week of October has seen Castlegar City Council reconvene on numerous issues , albeit via on-line formatting as Covid-Protocols continue to dictate self-isolation as capacity-limits apply.

You may remember, the affordable housing partner in the form of the Columbia Basin Trust, whom in collaboration with the City, purchased the old Eremenko Building (310 Columbia Avenue and 1224 3rd Street) for the purpose of building a new art gallery downtown and to create both sustainable and affordable housing units within the structure.

All of that’s moving forward with the next step being redevelopment at this location. All of these requirements were developed to align with BC Housing and best practices as provided by Canada’s Homelessness Hub.

Continuing that theme Council is considered issuing a Temporary Use Permit to allow the operation of a winter-shelter for up to 13 persons at 1660 Columbia Avenue in alignment with recently adopted City requirements for emergency housing. All of these agenda items will be considered for final adoption at the October 18, 2021 Regular Council Meeting.

No one will soon forget this summer’s record-breaking heat-dome and unparalleled fire-season. So it should come as no surprise that Council has authorized a grant application of $150,000 for next years (2022) Fire-Smart Community Resiliency Investment Program.

It’s important for residents’ to participate in their own democracy and help guide the decisions of your city council through meaningful engagement. What’s Up Castlegar ? You can find out for yourself by visiting their website at castlegar.ca or call them direct ~ at 250-365-8954.