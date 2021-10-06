Effective immediately and coinciding with freezing levels in the Selkirk Mountain range dropping to 1,700 meters ~ t he City of Castlegar has closed: Millennium Park natural ponds, Kinsmen splash park, and the Kinnaird Park washrooms for the season. As for the The Kinsmen Park washrooms they will close next week.

“It is always hard to close these amenities after the busy summer season,” says Crystal Bazar, Parks Foreman. “We encourage the community to continue using our many year-round amenities including playgrounds, ball diamonds, and Millennium Park tennis and pickleball courts, walkways, dog park, and recently upgraded washrooms.”