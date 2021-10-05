The BC Public Service Agency will be requiring its 30,000 employees to be fully vaccinated by November 22nd, 2021.

According to B.C. government officials, all public service employees in core government or ministries will be required to show their BC Vaccine Card.

“We need to be showing the way and setting an example in our province,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer. “I commend these efforts and encourage businesses to also consider this well-considered approach.”

Provincial officials said the decision is a necessary layer of protection since more employees are returning to the workplace this fall.

“We are headed into respiratory season,” added Dr. Henry. “We need to ensure we have all of those pieces in place to put us in the best position possible to get through the next few months.”

The November 22nd deadline will allow for employees who are not yet vaccinated to have the proper amount of time to get both doses.