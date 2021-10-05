Suspects involved in the theft of three 3D printers from the Trail Public Library (Supplied by Trail RCMP)

Trail and Greater District RCMP are asking for public assistance in the search for three 3D printers that were stolen from Trail’s Public Library.

Police officials said the local detachment received a report of the stolen printers just after 8 a.m. on Monday, September 27th.

According to police, it appears as though the suspects pried open the back door to access the library and steal the items, valued at $5,000.

Security camera footage shows three suspects believed to be involved in the theft. A description of what they were wearing at the time of the theft:

Suspect 1: seen wearing a disposable face mask, blue hoodie, brown jacket, light coloured pants and black shoes.

Suspect 2: dark hair, wearing a dark face mask, grey and black hooded jacket, light coloured pants and black shoes.

Suspect 3: seen wearing a brown jacket, grey pants, black shoes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the 3D printers is encouraged to contact Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.