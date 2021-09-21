NDP candidate, Richard Cannings remains undefeated in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, winning for a third straight time.

Cannings took the top spot with 41.1 per cent of total votes, while Conservative candidate Helena Konanz received 35.1 per cent.

These numbers are not yet finalized with mail-in ballots still to be counted.

Results as of 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time

New Democratic Party – Richard Cannings – 24,759 – 41.1%

Conservative – Helena Konanz – 21,140 – 35.1%

Liberal – Ken Robertson -7,402- 12.3%

People’s Party – PPC – Sean Taylor- 4,646- 7.7%

Green Party – Tara Howse – 2,322 – 3.9 %