Polls in the 44th federal election have closed and the counting has begun.

People across South Okanagan-West Kootenay and the country voted on Monday.

Here is a look at the local numbers. Please note, these results are not final.

Final results will not be available until mail-in ballots are certified and counted.

That process does not begin until Tuesday, September 21st. Elections Canada reports that the process may take two to five days.

Results as of 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time

New Democratic Party – Richard Cannings – 18,750 – 40.2%

Conservative – Helena Konanz – 16,718 – 35.8%

Liberal – Ken Robertson – 5,954- 12.8%

People’s Party – PPC – Sean Taylor- 3,479- 7.5%

Green Party – Tara Howse – 1,780 – 3.8 %

As of 10:00 Pacific Time, the NDP has 40.2 % of the vote with over 84 per cent of polls reporting, the second place party is the Conservatives with 35.8 per cent. These results are not final with mail in ballots being counted tomorrow.