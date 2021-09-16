News Man rescued from Columbia River SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff Thursday, Sep. 16th, 2021 RCMP vehicle (Alex Skultety, MyKootenayNow.com) A man was rescued by a kayaker on the Columbia River on September 15th, 2021. Castlegar RCMP said a kayaker noticed a man who was in medical distress shortly after entering the river at around 2:45 p.m The kayaker pulled the 55-year-old man onto the kayak before a boater came and assisted. Castlegar RCMP said the man was transported to the hospital for medical assessment and he is expected to make a full recovery. Tags: RCMP