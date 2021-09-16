A man was rescued by a kayaker on the Columbia River on September 15th, 2021.

Castlegar RCMP said a kayaker noticed a man who was in medical distress shortly after entering the river at around 2:45 p.m

The kayaker pulled the 55-year-old man onto the kayak before a boater came and assisted.

Castlegar RCMP said the man was transported to the hospital for medical assessment and he is expected to make a full recovery.