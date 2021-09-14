Rules around organized events have been changed by Interior Health’s medical health officer to accommodate more people, with proof of vaccinations.

The updated rule means that groups of up to 50 people can meet for smaller indoor events, with outdoor events holding up to 100 people.

That said, attendees will need to present their BC Vaccine Card to prove they have at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot, and starting on October 24th, event-goers will need both doses.

According to Interior Health (IH), those attending larger events will need proof of full vaccination. This includes events with 50 people or 50% capacity at indoor venues or outdoor events with 5,000 people or half of a venue’s capacity. Both types of gatherings may fall in line with whichever number is higher.

IH officials said group fitness activities will also have some rule changes.

“High-intensity group exercise classes in the Interior are now permitted, provided all participants and instructors are fully vaccinated with two doses. All other fitness and exercise classes require proof of a minimum of one dose of the vaccine until October 24th, after which time two doses will be required,” said officials.

The measures will stay in place until IH reports lower cases and higher vaccination rates.