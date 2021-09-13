Pop-up vaccine clinics are arriving in schools across the Kootenays, so staff and students can receive a first or second dose.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and a second dose can be received four weeks or 28 days after a first dose.

Under the Infants Act, Mature Minor Consent and Immunization, students in Grade 9 or higher can consent to a medical treatment on their own if the health care provider is sure that the treatment is in the child’s best interest.

The health care provider must review the following information with the child beforehand.

– Which vaccine they are due to get

– The benefits of getting immunized

– The risk of not getting immunized

– Common and expected side effects

– Rare serious side effects

– Medical reasons to not receive a vaccine

In the act, it states if the health care provider is not sure that a child understands, or a child is not ready to make a decision, the child will not be immunized.

MORE: The Infants Act (HealthLink BC)

Proof of vaccination will be required for some non-essential activities. A first dose is needed by September 13th and a second by October 24th.

Locations and Times:

Castlegar:

– Stanley Humphries Secondary School, Thursday, September 14th, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Twin Rivers Elementary, Thursday, September 16th, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Kinnaird Elementary, Thursday, September 23rd, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Robson Community School, Tuesday, September 21st, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grand Forks:

– Dr. D.A. Perley Elementary, Wednesday, September 15th, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– John A. Hutton Elementary, Wednesday, Sept 22nd, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Nelson:

– Des Sentiers-alpins, Wednesday, September 15th, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– REACH, Friday, September 17th, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Wildflower, Friday, Sept 17th, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Trafalgar Middle School, Monday, September 27th, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.