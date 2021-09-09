The West Kootenay region has reported a total of 150 new COVID-19 cases last week, marking a slight decrease in new infections for the first time since early August.

The previous week, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 188 cases between August 22nd and 28th. The latest data covers August 29th to September 4th.

According to the BCCDC, the Grand Forks area reported the highest number of new infections, with 45, followed closely by Nelson with 44.

Trail reported 39, 18 were confirmed in Castlegar and four in the Arrow Lakes area.

272 new infections were reported in the Interior Health region between Tuesday and Wednesday. BCCDC officials said 63 people are being treated for COVID-19 in IH hospitals, with 44 of them in intensive care.

Fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continue to slowly climb in number across the West Kootenay. The percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below:

Nelson: 12 and older: 66% 50 and older: 76%

Creston: 12 and older: 59% 50 and older: 73%

Castlegar: 12 and older: 69% 50 and older: 81%

Trail: 12 and older: 77% 50 and older: 86%

Grand Forks: 12 and older: 68% 50 and older: 78%

Arrow Lakes: 12 and older: 67% 50 and older: 77%



Currently, 68% of those 12 and older, have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the entire Interior Health region.