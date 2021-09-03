Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the Kootenay Boundary.

“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.

  • September 4th
    • Kaslo Bay Park
    • Kaslo Bay Road, Kaslo
      • 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • September 9th
    • Deadwood Junction
    • Highway 3 and Silver Street, Greenwood
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 14th
    • Chahko Mika Mall
    • 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 21st
    • Chahko Mika Mall
    • 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 28th
    • Chahko Mika Mall
    • 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.