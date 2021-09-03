NewsMore pop-up vaccine clinics coming to the Kootenay Boundary SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Thursday, Sep. 2nd, 2021 Interior Health Logo. (Supplied by Interior Health)Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the Kootenay Boundary.“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.September 4thKaslo Bay ParkKaslo Bay Road, Kaslo3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.September 9thDeadwood JunctionHighway 3 and Silver Street, Greenwood10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 14thChahko Mika Mall1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 21stChahko Mika Mall1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 28thChahko Mika Mall1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.