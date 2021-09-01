The Regional District of Central Kootenay has removed the Boil Water Notice for the users of the Fauquier Water System.

The RDCK originally put the notice in place on July 20th in order to create more capacity for wildfire mitigation efforts in the area.

“Additional system capacity is no longer required and water quality tests indicate that the water quality is good,” said the RDCK. “Customers may return to regular water consumption.”

Officials would like to thank the users of the water system for their patience and cooperation.