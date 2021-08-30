The provincial government has launched a new funding stream to help pay for B.C.-based events.

Government officials said the new Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund began accepting applications on Friday.

A total of $12.9-million will be distributed to eligible event organizers to support their efforts to resume safely. Individual applicants can receive up to 20% of the event’s budget, with a cap of $250,000 per application. The fund can be used to cover operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages and promotion.

“We know that people have been missing community fairs, festivals and events, and organizers have made tremendous sacrifices to keep us all safe,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We’re proud to support local events, so people can gather safely with family and friends, in groups and close to home as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic.”

Events that are eligible for this new stream of funding include sport, arts and culture events, community celebrations, agricultural fairs, rodeos and exhibitions.

B.C. officials said applicants must prove they have local or regional support and show the economic and social benefits for the community.

Applications for events between July 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, will be accepted until October 1st.