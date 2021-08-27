As of today, August 27th, campfires are once again allowed within the City of Castlegar.

This is tied together with the Southeast Fire Centre lifting campfire bans in the Arrow Lake fire zones.

Category 2 and 3 open fires will remain prohibited within the City boundaries. Also remaining prohibited are sky lanterns, fireworks, burn barrels, burn cages, binary exploding targets, tikis, or similar torches.

“The combination of a return to more seasonal weather conditions with rainfall and cooler temperatures have decreased wildfire danger ratings within the city,” says Fire Chief, Sam Lattanzio.