NewsMore pop-up vaccine clinics coming to the West Kootenay SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Wednesday, Aug. 25th, 2021 Supplied by the Province of British ColumbiaAnother round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the West Kootenay areas.“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.August 26thWaneta Plaza8100 Highway 3B, Trail9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.August 26thOutside of Rags, Relics and Rutabaga1585 Victoria Street, Rock Creek10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 27thAdventure Hotel616 Vernon Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 27thAcross from the Dragonfly Cafe413 Railway Avenue, Salmo10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 27thOutside of Lisa’s Bistro/Ice Creamery1675 BC-3, Christina Lake10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 28thMillennium Park110 5th Street, Castlegar10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 1stRosemont Skate Park505 West Beasley Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 2ndThe Spot Gas Station586 Palmerston Avenue, Midway10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 3rdKnox Hall521 6th Avenue, New Denver10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 4thTailout Brewing1810 8th Avenue, Castlegar2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.September 10thChamber of Commerce91 Baker Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 11thOutside CIBC459 Baker Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.