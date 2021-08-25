Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the West Kootenay areas.

“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.

August 26th Waneta Plaza 8100 Highway 3B, Trail 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

August 26th Outside of Rags, Relics and Rutabaga 1585 Victoria Street, Rock Creek 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 27th Adventure Hotel 616 Vernon Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 27th Across from the Dragonfly Cafe 413 Railway Avenue, Salmo 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 27th Outside of Lisa’s Bistro/Ice Creamery 1675 BC-3, Christina Lake 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 28th Millennium Park 110 5th Street, Castlegar 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

September 1st Rosemont Skate Park 505 West Beasley Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

September 2nd The Spot Gas Station 586 Palmerston Avenue, Midway 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



September 3rd Knox Hall 521 6th Avenue, New Denver 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

September 4th Tailout Brewing 1810 8th Avenue, Castlegar 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

September 10th Chamber of Commerce 91 Baker Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

September 11th Outside CIBC 459 Baker Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.