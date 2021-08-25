All passengers with BC Transit will be required to wear a face-covering while onboard its buses.

BC Transit officials said the policy is keeping in line with reinstated mask rules elsewhere across the province.

“Our ongoing goal is to create a comfortable and safe environment for all customers and drivers. This includes the mandatory use of face coverings on buses and at bus stops, unless a customer meets the exemption criteria,” said BC Transit officials.

Other safety measures used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place for the time being, such as enhanced cleaning and protective barriers.