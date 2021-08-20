New COVID 19 restrictions are being implemented in Interior Health including mandatory masks in indoor spaces.

Effective at 12:00 a.m. on August 21st, 2021, masks will be required for everyone 12 and older.

Indoor gatherings will be restricted to five people or one other household and outdoor gatherings are restricted to 50 guests.

High-intensity indoor fitness classes are suspended, low-intensity indoor fitness classes will be limited to 10 people and outdoor fitness classes will be capped at 50 people.

Interior Health has seen 278 new cases, with the province seeing 689 new cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer said the majority of new cases are among those who are unvaccinated.

“Thanks to vaccines, we have the tools we need to get back safely to those things that we love,” added Dr. Henry.

“If you’re living in a community in the Interior Health Authority, the best thing you can do to get us through these restrictions is to get vaccinated today and encourage others in your life to do the same.”