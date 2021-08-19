Over the weekend, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint of COVID-19 information being left on vehicles.

On August 15th, officers said “COVID-19 anti-vaccination” pamphlets were left on vehicles in the parking lot in the 8100 block of Highway 3B in Trail. According to police, the parking lot was outside of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Trail RCMP is looking to speak with the person responsible for leaving the leaflets. Anyone with information is asked to please call the detachment at 250-364-2566.