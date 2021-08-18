The army general in charge of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been charged with sexual assault.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin was formally charged Wednesday morning, in connection with allegations dating back to early 1988.

Fortin, who has denied the allegations, is challenging his removal as the head of the rollout task force in May, saying the decision has devastated his career.

He says the move was made purely for political purposes.