South Okanagan-West Kootenay voters will have a number of choices when they head to the polls on September 20th.

As of August 17th, five candidates are competing to be the region’s MP.

Incumbent Richard Cannings will be in the running to secure another term for the NDP Party.

Helena Konanz is in the running, she looks to take the riding for the Conservatives.

The federal Liberal Party will be represented in the region with Ken Robertson.

Tara Howse is in the running for Kootenay-Columbia MP with the Green Party.

Lastly, the People’s Party of Canada’s Sean Taylor is in the running.

Any other candidates have yet to make an announcement for the 2021 election.