$550,000 will be going to the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health (NCCIH) to help create tools, strategies and resources to enhance culturally safe service.

B.C. officials said recognizing Indigenous knowledge and supporting Indigenous-led health services are central to eliminating anti-Indigenous racism in healthcare systems.

“This project will go a long way toward addressing the issue of Indigenous-specific racism in our health system, but also can serve as an important model and training opportunity for the rest of Canada,” said Adrian Dix, B.C.‘s Minister of Health.

“We are proud to collaborate on something so integral that will deepen our understanding of cultural safety and awareness, and ensure our systems are safe for everyone.”

The funds will help create resources, including videos, communication resources, research papers, training materials and educational platforms.

Some of the resources that are already included in the NCCIH public library are:

the recently produced video, Healing in Pandemic Times;

the booklet, Creating a climate for change: Cultural safety and humility for First Nations and Aboriginal Peoples in British Columbia; and

Land for healing: Developing a First Nations land-based delivery model—First Nations Mental Wellness Framework.

“This collection of critical information will help to guide and inform the best efforts of all healthcare workers to address and stop stigma and discrimination against Indigenous peoples in health systems,” said Margo Greenwood, academic leader, National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health.

Indigenous Services Canada will also be providing $520,000 over five years to support the initiative nationally.

“Congratulations to the NCCIH for the work it is leading to create this much-needed repository of tools and resources to address anti-Indigenous racism and promote cultural safety,” said Marc Miller, federal Minister of Indigenous Services.

“I am proud to support this work as we continue to take steps to address anti-Indigenous racism in Canada’s healthcare systems. First Nations, Inuit and Métis have the right to be served by a first-class health-care system without fear of discrimination or racism, no matter where they live.”