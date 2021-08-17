NewsPop-up vaccine clinics coming to the Nelson and Castlegar areas SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Tuesday, Aug. 17th, 2021 Interior Health Logo. (Supplied by Interior Health)Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the Nelson/Castlegar areas.“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.August 17thChahko Mika Mall1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 20thNelson & District Complex305 Hall Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 21stCottonwood Falls Market199 Carbonate Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 21stCraft and Farmers Market400 13th Avenue, Castlegar9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.August 24thChahko Mika Mall1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 25thLakeside Park306 Elwyn Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 26thChahko Mika Mall1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 27stAcross from Dragonfly Cafe413 Railway Avenue, Salmo10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 28thCottonwood Falls Market199 Carbonate Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 30thLakeside Park306 Elwyn Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 31stChahko Mika Mall1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 3rdNelson & District Complex305 Hall Street, Nelson10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.September 11thLions Head Pub2629 Broadwater Road, Robson12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.