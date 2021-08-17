Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the Nelson/Castlegar areas.

“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.

August 17th Chahko Mika Mall 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 20th Nelson & District Complex 305 Hall Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 21st Cottonwood Falls Market 199 Carbonate Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 21st Craft and Farmers Market 400 13th Avenue, Castlegar 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

August 24th Chahko Mika Mall 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 25th Lakeside Park 306 Elwyn Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 26th Chahko Mika Mall 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 27st Across from Dragonfly Cafe 413 Railway Avenue, Salmo 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



August 28th Cottonwood Falls Market 199 Carbonate Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 30th Lakeside Park 306 Elwyn Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 31st Chahko Mika Mall 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

September 3rd Nelson & District Complex 305 Hall Street, Nelson 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

September 11th Lions Head Pub 2629 Broadwater Road, Robson 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.