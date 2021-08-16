The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced that vaccines will be mandatory for all players, bench staff, and on-ice officials for the 2021-22 season.

“The decision to institute a COVID-19 vaccination policy was made with the goal of providing the safest and most healthy environment possible for our players, staff, game officials and all of our other league stakeholders,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“At the outset of the pandemic we pledged to have that priority guide our decision-making and so the policy being announced today is a natural extension of that commitment.”

KIJHL officials said a first dose must be received by the start of training camp or any other on or off-ice team-based activity.

“We take our role as responsible community partners very seriously, and so we want everybody in the places where we live and play to feel confident that their local team is being proactive to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This policy also gives us the best opportunity to keep our players on the ice through an uninterrupted hockey season, which is vital for everyone in the KIJHL after a difficult 18 months and the cancellation of back-to-back Teck Cup championships.”

KIJHL officials said they will be working with Interior Health to ensure that all non-vaccinated player and staff will have the opportunity to get their first or second dose.