Those in the Ootischenia Improvement District are now under a boil water notice.

Interior Health says E.coli has been detected in the recent water samples from Monday, August 9th.

“Water users are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before using it, or use bottled water,” said Interior Health. “Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.”

Further public information notices will be issued as more information becomes available.