NewsMore vaccine clinics coming to the Kootenays SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Thursday, Aug. 12th, 2021 Interior Health Logo. (Supplied by Interior Health)The West Kootenay and the Kootenay Boundary will be getting more pop-up vaccine clinics over the next week.“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.August 13thHarry Lefevre SquareColumbia Avenue, Rossland10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 13thFinley’s Bar and Grill705 Vernon Street, Nelson5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.August 13th and 14thSelkirk College311 Broadway Street, Nakusp10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 14thTrail IncrEDIBLE Market1300-1400 block Esplanade Avenue, Trail10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 14thOutside the Ice CreameryOff of Highway 3, Christina Lake10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 19thBeaverdell Community Hall5941 Highway 33, Beverdell10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 20thFruitvale Pole YardAcross from the Canco gas station, Fruitvale10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.August 21stGyro Park Gazebo234 Park Road, Trail10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.