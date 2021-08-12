A firefighter conducting a planned ignition in response to the Doctor Creek Wildfire on August 28, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is preparing to conduct planned burns on the Octopus Creek and Michaud Creek wildfires.

“The purpose of the planned ignition is to reduce the available fuel between the fire and the established control lines,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “Bringing the fire perimeter to this area further secures these lines, creates safer and easier access for ground crews, and greatly reduces the amount of fuel the fires can access naturally, in a closely monitored environment.”

Depending on weather and site conditions, the burns could begin as early as today (August 12th).

Crews said smoke will be visible from Edgewood, Fauquier, Applegrove, the Needles Ferry, and those traveling along Highway 6.

The Octopus Creek wildfire is currently burning at 20,232 hectares, while the Michaud Creek wildfire sits at 13,600 hectares in size.