B.C. residents can now access the updated BC Seniors’ Guide.

B.C. government officials said the guide is a tool that provides crucial information on health, housing, finances, community supports and more to help seniors continue living well.

Information on Programs include:

– Fair PharmaCare

– Medical Services Plan

– The Home Adaptations for Independence program, which provides financial assistance for low-income seniors to modify their homes

– Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters, which helps make rents affordable for low- to moderate-income seniors

– The B.C. Senior’s Supplement, which offers a provincial top-up to the federal Old Age Security/Guaranteed Income Supplement payment

– The Travel Assistance program, which offers discounts for travel within the province for medical specialists’ services not available in local communities

– The B.C. Bus Pass program, which offers subsidized bus passes to low-income seniors

“Older adults, their families and caregivers have told us that access to reliable and current information is a priority for them,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care.

“That’s why our government continues to produce the popular BC Seniors’ Guide, which is a key source of information on programs, services and benefits for older adults in the province.”

The province said the 12th edition features sections on digital literacy, cultural safety, LGBTQ2S+ supports and medical assistance in dying.

“Our government is committed to helping B.C.’s growing number of older adults live independently for as long as possible, to promote a healthy, active lifestyle and to provide the best possible care and support when people need it,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“Making sure information and resources about services are readily available for seniors, Elders, their families and caregivers is important to help individuals make informed health decisions and live happy, fulfilling lives.”

The guide is available in English, Chinese, French, Punjabi, Farsi, Korean and Vietnamese.