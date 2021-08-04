A standoff between a man and Grand Forks RCMP led to him barricading himself in his house.

On Saturday, July 31st, RCMP responded to the 100 block of 81st Avenue in Grand Forks to the call of a man being violent to two paramedics.

“Officers contained the area and called in additional resources to assist, which included the emergency response team and the police dog, while the area was contained,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler, Grand Forks RCMP. “Between 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the man exited the house a few times and would go back in, at one time he was seen wielding a medieval-looking sword. At around 3:00 p.m., the man exited his residence, confronted police, and officers were able to take him into custody without any incident, a taser was deployed and successfully used.”

According to police, the 56-year-old Grand Forks residence is currently being held in custody until his next court appearance. RCMP said he is facing a breach of a current Conditional Sentence Order from 2018 and officers will be consulting with Provincial Crown on expected charges of Assault, Assault Police Officers, and Weapon related offenses.

“This was a very active and fluid situation,” said Peppler. “There was no danger to public safety as we were able to contain him and keep everyone safe.”