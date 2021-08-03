Nelson Fire and Rescue Services responded to a brush fire near the old transfer station to the west of downtown on Saturday.

“Upon arrival, a brush fire had originated in an unapproved campsite and was aggressively burning dry grasses and forest fuels,” said firefighters. “Arriving crews established command and proceeded to advance 350 feet of hose for direct fire attack. The second incoming fire apparatus, a water tender, was routed to the east flank of the fire.”

Crews said they were able to stop the spread of the fire while using about 2500 gallons of water along with firefighting foam.

In total, six firefighters, two fire apparatuses, and one utility vehicle from the Nelson Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident. The City of Nelson Police, Public Works, and Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) staff also assisted in the fire.

According to Nelson Fire and Rescue, no one was injured during the fire.

“Nelson Fire & Rescue Services would like to remind residents and visitors that we are now at the height of the wildfire fire season,” said crews. “There is a complete fire ban in the South East Fire Centre as well as a permanent fire ban within the municipal boundaries. All residents and visitors are encouraged to eliminate any possibility of wildfire ignitions and report any signs of fire or smoke.”