Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says the latest epidemiology and modelling update shows we are at a Delta-driven fourth wave of COVID-19.

In an update, Dr. Theresa Tam says the trajectory of the wave will depend on the ongoing increase in fully vaccinated coverage and the timing, pace and extent of reopening.

She says she expects cases to be concentrated largely in younger unvaccinated people but further spread could extend into older unvaccinated populations.

Dr. Tam says both higher overall case volumes and older age of cases could ultimately lead to an increase in severe illness outcomes, including hospitalizations, with the potential to exceed healthcare capacity.

She says the good news is there are still opportunities to reduce the impact of a stronger resurgence this fall and/or winter.

Increasing fully vaccinated coverage above 80% across all age groups, particularly in the 18-39 year olds, where most of the transmission is occurring, could significantly reduce the size and impact of the resurgence.

She’s urging those not yet started on their vaccinations or who have not yet received their second dose to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible to do so.