The B.C. government will be providing funds to help projects that spotlight cultural heritage.

Provincial officials said $30 million will go to Indigenous communities, local governments and heritage organizations through the 150 Time Immemorial grant program.

“It has been 150 years since B.C. joined confederation, but the history of this place stretches back to time immemorial,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“To heal and move forward together, it is important that everyone sees themselves reflected in B.C.’s heritage and cultural programs. This is an opportunity for people to learn more about B.C.’s colonial past and to honour the resilience both Indigenous and non-Indigenous marginalized communities have shown. Let’s reflect on our whole story and what we can do together to make B.C. an even better place for generations to come.”

The province said the funds will help educate people on B.C.’s colonial past and advance reconciliation and promote inclusivity and diversity.

“The First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation and the First Peoples’ Cultural Council work in tandem on the revitalization of Indigenous languages,” said Lorna Wánosts’a7 Williams, chair, First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation.

“We turn now to revitalizing our cultural heritage by focusing on the documentation, archiving and sharing the precious stories, knowledge and wisdom of the Elders and Knowledge Keepers for future generations to come.”

“We are at a pivotal moment in history. We must acknowledge our past and continue to move forward in the inclusive spirit of true and lasting reconciliation,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“These grants will help communities further define B.C.’s diversity by sharing our many cultures. I look forward to seeing all of the events and projects that take shape and learning how they will enrich our communities for a brighter future.”

Provincial officials said the 150 Time Immemorial grant program will be open for intake later in the fall of 2021 and details on eligibility will be announced at that time.