For those residents of Castlegar dealing with the smoke, it comes as no surprise that the City is ranked as having the worst air quality in all of Canada today (July 29th).

The PM2.5 reading in Castlegar, as of 1:25 p.m., is sitting at 417, which is considered hazardous. This number is 37 times above the recommended WHO exposure.

According to IQAir, the next closest to the City is Kelowna with a PM2.5 reading of 351.

With this air quality index number, Castlegar also sits third as the worst air quality in the world.

Residents are asked to please stay indoors as much as possible and try to keep all windows and doors shut in the house.