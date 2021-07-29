The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging evacuees to register with the Red Crossin B.C.

Red Cross officials said by registering, it makes it easier for people evacuated to access assistance and donations.

People who have already registered with British Columbia Emergency Support Services are also encouraged to still register, as well as people staying with friends or family.

The B.C. government and federal government are matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal.

Red Cross officials said donated funds will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia.

People can register by calling 1- 800-863-6582 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.