The B.C. government has announced the host cities for the 2024 BC Winter and Summer Games and the 2026 BC Summer Games.

Quesnel will be hosting the 2024 BC Winter Games from February 22nd-25th, 2024, Maple Ridge is hosting the 2024 BC Summer Games from July 18th,21st, 2024 and Kelowna will be hosting the 2026 BC Summer Games from July 23rd-26th, 2026.

“Congratulations to the host cities for the 2024 and 2026 BC Winter and Summer Games. This is a wonderful opportunity for these cities to showcase their ‘A games’ as a sports event-hosting destination and to support B.C.’s young athletes,” said Melanie Mark, Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“I know personally the power sport has had in my life, and I am proud to continue to shine a light on B.C.’s top athletic talent. Our government’s continued support to the BC Games Society enables them to deliver these games and ensures our athletes can reach their dreams.”

Provincial officials said the games help bring athletes, coaches, spectators and volunteers together and also provides significant economic benefits for the communities hosting the four days of competitions.

“These communities will ensure that British Columbia’s best young developing athletes have exceptional sport experiences,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO, BC Games Society.

“The 2024 and 2026 BC Games will bring new opportunities for sport and community development, but it is the collective hosting expertise, skills and qualities of community volunteers that will make each game a unique and memorable experience for participants. We look forward to working with the communities of Quesnel, Maple Ridge and Kelowna.”

B.C. officials said the games are an important progression for athletes in the province, helping athletes potentially move on to the Canada Games or even the Olympics and Paralympics. The province pays over $2 million every year to the BC Games Society.