Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Nelson Jubilee Manor long-term care home.

According to IH, one patient and two staff members have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

A team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with Nelson Jubilee Manor staff, are meeting daily to ensure all measures are being taken to prevent COVID-19 transmission such as closing the facility to admissions, discharges, and visitors.

“I want to thank the staff at Nelson Jubilee Manor for their quick identification of positive cases in the care home and for their ongoing work to protect residents,” said Medical Health Officer Dr. Fatemeh Sabet. “Our teams are working together to contain this outbreak, and support the residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19.”

Nelson Jubilee Manor is long-term care home operated by Interior Health, with 39 private rooms.