As work is being done to enhance care at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), there will be some slight changes to access to the hospital on Wednesday, July 21st.

Interior Health said an air handling unit will be installed on the roof of the new ambulatory care unit which will result in several temporary changes.

The front entrance of KBRH will be closed Enter and exit using the ambulance bay entrance

The vehicle roundabout will be closed to the public Ambulance and BC Transit will still have access

The walkway on the north side of the hospital closed to staff and visitors Currently where the exterior Ledcor stairs are located

Emergency patients and immuno-compromised patients will be fast-tracked Through the ambulance bay entrance



The work is scheduled to take place from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with traffic control flaggers on-site to help direct traffic.

“The installation of the air handling unit is part of the Pharmacy and Ambulatory Care Project,” said Interior Health. “Together with the recent opening of the new emergency department (ED) at KBRH, the two projects represent a $58-million investment in the region.”

Interior Health would like to remind the public to please maintain physical distancing at the ambulance bay entrance and masks are still mandatory within the hospital.