Both Trail RCMP and Trail Fire Services quickly responded to a dumpster fire in Trail on Sunday.

Crews said the dumpster behind Selkirk College at 900 Helena Street was on fire but the flame was contained within the bin.

“This incident is being investigated thoroughly to determine the cause of the fire,” said officials. “Due to the extreme heat and dryer temperatures, the seriousness of this to have grown quickly is considered to be quite high.”

Anyone with any information is asked to please call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.