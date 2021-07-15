The City of Nelson and the Village of Salmo are both hosting two-day mobile vaccination clinics.

In Nelson, the clinic is being held at the Nelson and District Youth Centre at 608 Lake Street on July 18th-19th.

The clinic will then shift to the Salmo Secondary School and Community Centre on the 20th-21st.

“The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interior Health. “Additionally, eligibility has expanded to include second doses for anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.”

Those wanting to get their vaccine can go with no appointment needed between 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.