Mandatory Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures are being implemented in the Duhamel, Fauquier, and Ymir Water Systems.

The Duhamel Water System is located in Electoral Area F of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) in the community of Duhamel on the north shore of the west arm of Kootenay Lake approximately 13 km northeast of Nelson.

The Fauquier Water System is located in Electoral Area K of the RDCK in the community of Fauquier on the east side of Lower Arrow Lake. The Needles Ferry landing is also part of the Fauquier Water System.

The Ymir Water System is located in Electoral Area G of the RDCK in the community of Ymir, between Nelson and Salmo.

The RDCK said those using the water systems must conserve water because of low reservoir levels.

Stage 2 Water Conservations Measures include:

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees, and shrubs is ONLY permitted between 6:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. -.10:00 p.m.

Watering of gardens, trees, and shrubs by watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted anytime.

The RDCK said Stage 2

Water Conservation Measures will remain in effect until further notice and stricter water conservation measures may be required if demand increases significantly, or if hot and dry weather persists.