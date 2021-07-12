The B.C. government has increased the rights of service dog users, making it easier to access public places and services.

After changes to the Guide Dog and Service Dog Act, it is now illegal to interfere or deny access to people with a certified guide dog or service dog when they are trying to access public places.

The new regulations also say that internationally accredited guide and service dog training schools will be able to get B.C. credentials.

The province says the certification process will be easily accessible and they are eliminating the application process for the dog-in-training certificate, as only dog trainers from designated or recognized schools will need to be certified.

The B.C. government says they will work on increasing public awareness about the rights of individuals who use guide dogs or service dogs and informing businesses on their responsibilities.

Information for service providers such as public transit, the taxi industry and the housing sector will be sent out later in July.