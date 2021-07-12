The B.C. Government will provide support to residents feeling anxious about the province opening back up as COVID-19 cases drop and vaccination numbers rise.

A survey by Leger shows that about half of Canadians are concerned about going back to how things were before the COVID-19 pandemic, which the provincial government said is understandable, given the past 14 months.

B.C. said it will partner with community organizations to improve options for mental health and addiction supports through the pandemic and into the future.

The Canadian Mental Health Association, BC Division (CMHA BC) has expanded its BounceBack program, which is a free skill-building program to help people manage low mood, mild to moderate depression and anxiety, stress or worry. A similar program for health care workers has also been launched through CMHA BC and SafeCare BC.

As well, the MindShift CBT app and other resources have become available or expanded through Anxiety Canada to help residents through anxiety. A health literacy campaign will come in the fall to help children and teens better understand anxiety.

Young people between 12 and 24 have another option through the new Foundry B.C. app. The Province said it is meant to provide access to health and wellness services.

“Low- and no-cost community counselling is available virtually and in every part of B.C., with support for many languages. If you or a loved one is experiencing anxiety, or other mental health or substance use challenges, you can find virtual low- and no-cost mental health supports online,” said B.C. Government officials.

More: Mental health care resources (B.C. Government)