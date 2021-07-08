After some thefts in the Castlegar area, RCMP is warning the public to be watchful for suspicious activities.

Between June 5th and 6th, Police say four vehicles in the Castlegar area had their catalytic converters stolen.

According to RCMP, they were from two RV’s and two passenger vehicles.

“The incidents occurred in the Ooteschenia and in the Woodland Park area of Castlegar, but police ask residents to be watchful for suspicious activities throughout the area and report these incidents to police,” said Castlegar RCMP

Anyone with any information is asked to please call Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721