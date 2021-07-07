The Balfour Harrop Rescue Society along with the Balfour Harrop Fire-Rescue Department (BHFR) is holding their annual duck race, but this year they are doing it bigger.

This year, one big four-foot rubber duck will be floating down the West Arm of Kootenay Lake, from Procter to Harrop. The duck will launch by the Red Wassick Memorial Wharf and finish by the Harrop-Procter Ferry.

With the goal of raising $10,000, the department is selling tickets with each ticket asking one simple question; how long will it take the four-foot rubber duck to float from point A to point B? The answer must include the hours, minutes, and seconds you think it will take the duck to float a distance of 7.5km. The person with the closest guess will win $500, along with every ticket entry has a chance to win additional prizes from local businesses.

Tickets are $10 for one, $45 for five, and $85 for ten and can be bought in a number of different ways including:

At local businesses Procter General Store Balfour Superette Gill & Gift Jones Boys Boats

Through BHRS Board Members

Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue Volunteers

Online

The funds from the event will be put towards safety equipment for the Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue.

“To keep the citizens and visitors in our area safe on Kootenay Lake we require a boat that meets the safety requirements to rescue in all types of weather and seasons,” said the Balfour Harrop Fire-Rescue Department.

The BHFR said other ways to support the department are by purchasing a Sprinkler Protection Kit or by donating directly.

MORE: Duck Race (Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue)