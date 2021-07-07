Those looking to still get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can head to Salmo next week.

On July 14th, from 9:00 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Salmo Valley Youth and Community Centre, Interior Health is holding a vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be drop-in for those needing the first dose and by appointment only if it is for a second dose.

Interior Health says it is for people born in or before 2009.