With help from the Trail and Greater District RCMP, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has arrested one man in relation to the homicide that took place last Wednesday night, June 30th.

Officers said on July 1st, they arrested a 33-year-0ld Trail man and have since released him from custody waiting on the outcome of the investigation.

“We want to reaffirm that we believe that homicide was an isolated incident between two people, who were known to each other and that this individual does not pose an ongoing risk to the general public,” said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

The man has not yet been charged and will not be identified at this time.

Police officers from SED MCU, with assistance from the Trail RCMP are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone who was a witness to this incident and has not already spoken with police to call the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

MORE: Major Crime Unit helping Trail RCMP with alleged murder investigation