A fire broke out at the Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale early in the morning.

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) responded 1936 Main Street, to the local business, at 11:16 p.m. and didn’t have the incident under control until 1:14 a.m., crews stayed until 3:00 a.m. cleaning up the situation.

“The fire was contained to the exterior of the building, minor extension to one of the exposure buildings,” said the KBRFR.

During the fire, crews said one of the firefighters was transported to the hospital for observation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.