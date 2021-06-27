UPDATE 5:04 p.m. June 27th

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the size of the wildfire has grown to 0.7 hectares.

Crews say the fire is in West Trail below the power lines.

There are a total of 30 firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service and the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

The BC Wildfire Service said smoke may be visible for the next couple of days but the cause of the fire is still under investigation

1:17 p.m. June 27th

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire that broke out near Trail.

Crews said the size of the fire is currently 0.009 hectares but is new and burning.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.