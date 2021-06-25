NewsNew graphic shows what you can and can’t do based on vaccinations SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Friday, Jun. 25th, 2021 Supplied by the Province of British ColumbiaIt’s now easier to find out what you can and can’t depending on how many vaccines you’ve received.The Public Health Agency of Canada has released a graphic that shows you what it means when you’re half or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.It’s broken down by settings and activities, if you’re not or partially vaccinated and if you’ve received both shots.(Image supplied by PHAC).