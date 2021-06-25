NewsFive people arrested by Trail RCMP for suspected drug trafficking SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Friday, Jun. 25th, 2021 (Supplied by RCMP)Five people were arrested by Trail and Greater District RCMP for suspected drug trafficking.Yesterday afternoon, RCMP executed a search warrant, under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, on a residence and a recreational vehicle in the 1000 block of Birch Avenue in Trail.“Five people were arrested at the residence and two were taken into police custody,” said RCMP. “A small amount of a substance believed to be an illicit street drug was seized during the search.”The investigation is still underway.