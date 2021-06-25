Five people were arrested by Trail and Greater District RCMP for suspected drug trafficking.

Yesterday afternoon, RCMP executed a search warrant, under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, on a residence and a recreational vehicle in the 1000 block of Birch Avenue in Trail.

“Five people were arrested at the residence and two were taken into police custody,” said RCMP. “A small amount of a substance believed to be an illicit street drug was seized during the search.”

The investigation is still underway.